Cristiano Ronaldo Accepts Punishment In Tax Evasion Case

Star Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has accepted the punishment of a two-year suspended prison sentence and a fine of 12.1 million pounds in a tax evasion case in which he was found guilty by the Spanish authorities. The 33-year-old has already paid 12.1 million pounds and will pay a total of 16.8 million pounds to evade the prison sentence. According to the Spanish rule, a sentence of two years or less than that do not carry jail term and can be served on probation.

The striker was accused of consciously evading the tax of 12.1 million pounds on earnings he had generated out of his image rights between 2011 and 2014.

Ronaldo, who recently left Spanish club Real Madrid, started a new journey with Italian club Juventus in a deal that cost over 100 million Euros.

Ronaldo represented Real Madrid in 438 games where he netted 451 goals for his team. Ronaldo won four Champions League trophies, two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies, three Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups and two Supercopa de Espana trophies during his stay at the club.

Ronaldo became the highest ever scorer for the Spanish club surpassing previous No. 7, Raul, who managed to find the back of the net 323 times.

Ronaldo also led the Portugal national team in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia. Ronaldo-led side got knocked out of the tournament in the round of 16 against Uruguay. Ronaldo scored a total of seven goals for his side in the quadrennial event.

(With ANI Inputs)