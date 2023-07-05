The Indian cricket fraternity took to social media to celebrate the Indian men's football team's record-ninth South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship title win. India lifted the SAFF Championship by getting better of Kuwait in the penalty shootout on Tuesday at the Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah extended his congratulations to the Blue Tigers.

"A nail biting finish sees the Blue Tigers triumph over Kuwait. A huge victory for Indian football as we are the 9 time champions of the SAFF. @IndianFootball #KUWIND #SAFFChampionship2023 #IndianFootball," tweeted Shah.

A nail biting finish sees the Blue Tigers triumph over Kuwait. A huge victory for Indian football as we are the 9 time champions of the SAFF.@IndianFootball#KUWIND #SAFFChampionship2023 #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/wxtLZpuf1t — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 4, 2023

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik also congratulated the team on their win in an "intense final".

"Well played #TeamIndia! What a thrilling win in an intense final. Congratulations to each and everyone in the team. You have made us proud! #SAFFChampionship2023," tweeted Karthik.

Well played #TeamIndia!

What a thrilling win in an intense final. Congratulations to each and everyone in the team.

You have made us proud! #SAFFChampionship2023 pic.twitter.com/LVGvSZKqqy — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 4, 2023

All-rounder Washington Sundar lauded the team for an "incredible display of skill, teamwork, and determination".

Congratulations to @chetrisunil11 and the @IndianFootball on their sensational victory at the SAFF Championship! Incredible display of skill, teamwork, and determination! #SAFFChampionship #IndianFootball #Champions," tweeted Sundar.

Congratulations to @chetrisunil11 and the @IndianFootball on their sensational victory at the SAFF Championship!

Incredible display of skill, teamwork, and determination! #SAFFChampionship #IndianFootball #Champions — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) July 4, 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI), the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) Champions also extended their congratulations to the Blue Tigers.

"Lehra do, Lehra doo Humaare #BlueTigers are SAFF Champions for the 9th time #OneFamily #BackTheBlue #SAFFChampionship2023@IndianFootball #KUWIND #IndianFootball," tweeted MI's Twitter handle.

Advertisement

Since the final against Kuwait was held in Bengaluru, it only made sense for one of India's most beloved cricket franchises, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to laud Team India for their performance.

"On Cloud 9 Congratulations to the Indian football team who came out on top in the penalties against Kuwait and won their ninth SAFF Championship at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Namma Bengaluru! : AIFF #PlayBold #TeamIndia #SAFFChampionship2023 #KUWIND@IndianFootball," tweeted RCB.

On Cloud



Congratulations to the Indian football team who came out on top in the penalties against Kuwait and won their ninth SAFF Championship at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Namma Bengaluru!



: AIFF #PlayBold #TeamIndia #SAFFChampionship2023 #KUWIND… pic.twitter.com/xOsLx8WpCD — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 4, 2023

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made the difference for the Blue Colts once again as he saved a crucial penalty kick in the summit clash to help India beat Kuwait 5-4 in the shootout.

After five rounds of penalty kicks, the scoreline was 4-4 with both sides missing a penalty each and the sudden death rule was kicked off.

Mahesh Naorem stepped up and scored for the Indian team. Sandhu had a difficult challenge in front of him as Kuwait captain Khaled Hajiah stepped in to bring back parity in the scoreline.

Advertisement

Sandhu made a diving save to keep Khaled's shot away from the goal line. As soon as he saved the penalty, he ran and pulled off an animated celebration in front of the home fans.