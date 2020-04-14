Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Coronavirus: Asian Football Confederation Announces Indefinite Postponement Of All Matches

Updated: 14 April 2020 23:41 IST

The Asian Football Confederation announced the indefinite postponement of all matches scheduled for May and June.

Coronavirus: Asian Football Confederation Announces Indefinite Postponement Of All Matches
June qualifiers for the men's 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup had already been postponed. © AFP

The Asian Football Confederation announced Tuesday the indefinite postponement because of the coronavirus of all matches scheduled for May and June, plunging the AFC Champions League into further disarray. The region's premier club competition was put on hold in March as the pandemic spread, and the latest reshuffle means the 32-team group stage will have to be completed in July before the already-postponed knock-out rounds start a month later.

"Following the continued preventive measures and travel restrictions put in place by several governments, the Asian Football Confederation has decided today to postpone all matches and competitions scheduled to take place in May and June until further notice," an AFC statement said.

"As one of the first confederations in world football to undertake precautionary measures in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the latest decision reinforces the AFC's commitment to ensure the safety and wellbeing of players, participating teams, officials, fans and all stakeholders."

Less than two of the six rounds of group-stage matches have been completed so far, meaning the competition will face severe congestion even if it returns in July.

The extended shutdown also affects the two-legged women's Olympic qualifying play-off between China and South Korea, which had already been moved to June 1 and 9. 

June qualifiers for the men's 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup had already been postponed.

Football was one of the first sports affected by travel restrictions prompted by the coronavirus, which has now forced the blanket stoppage of professional sporting events worldwide.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The AFC announced the indefinite postponement of all matches
  • The AFC indefinitely postponed all matches scheduled for May and June
  • This decision has plunged the AFC Champions League into further disarray
Related Articles
Coronavirus: English Football League Clubs Agree Deal With PFA To Defer 25 Percent Of Wages In April
Coronavirus: English Football League Clubs Agree Deal With PFA To Defer 25 Percent Of Wages In April
Coronavirus: German Football League Delays Decision On Bundesliga Return Until April 23
Coronavirus: German Football League Delays Decision On Bundesliga Return Until April 23
"Didnt Even Know Who He Was": Paul Pogba Hits Out At Graeme Souness
"Didn't Even Know Who He Was": Paul Pogba Hits Out At Graeme Souness
Asian Football Confederation Praise Indian Players For Role In Fight Against COVID-19
Asian Football Confederation Praise Indian Players For Role In Fight Against COVID-19
Barcelona To Take Legal Action Against Ex-Director Who Made "Corruption" Allegations
Barcelona To Take Legal Action Against Ex-Director Who Made "Corruption" Allegations
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.