The Africa Cup of Nations 2026 final was billed as a clash of titans-the reigning power of Senegal versus the historic hosts, Morocco. Even before the match started, refereeing bias towards the hosts was being called out vocally by the Senegal camp. When the match actually started, it delivered unprecedented drama that felt more like a psychological thriller than a football fixture. From "phantom" whistles to a literal tug-of-war over a goalkeeper's towel, the events in the final have left an indelible, if controversial, mark on the sport.

For 90 minutes, the football was elite. But as the clock ticked into stoppage time, the atmosphere turned toxic. When Senegal's Ismaila Sarr bundled the ball into the net for what appeared to be the winner, the stadium fell silent-not because of the goal, but because of a refereeing technicality.

Referee Jean-Jacques Ndala had blown for a foul seconds before the ball crossed the line. This split-second decision couldn't even be challenged by VAR because the whistle had already ended the play, the video assistants were legally powerless to award the goal, even as replays suggested the "foul" was non-existent. Senegal had no option but to move on.

The Senegal Walk Out

The tension reached a breaking point when Morocco were awarded a controversial penalty for a challenge on Brahim Diaz. In an unprecedented move for a major international final, Senegal manager Pape Thiaw signalled for his team to abandon the pitch.

The sight of the African champions marching into the tunnel in protest left millions of viewers in limbo. For 17 minutes, there was no one on the pitch. This is when Senegal captain Sadio Mane donned the hat of a diplomat, pacing between the tunnel and the officials, eventually persuading his teammates back for a final stand.

The Towel Drama

As play finally resumed for the penalty, the drama shifted from the managers to the ball boys. Senegal's Edouard Mendy had placed a towel in his net, a common sight, but what happened next was never seen in football before.

Moroccan staff and ball boys attempted to snatch the towel, allegedly believing it contained either tactical hints or, more likely, a "cheat sheet" regarding Morocco's penalty preferences.

The video that got people talking when Hakimi threw away the towel of Mendy during the AFCON finals.



Any explanation to why they were stealing towels or it's just lack of sportsmanship pic.twitter.com/grK0y6hbPF — CFC OBEY (@_kobbyphocus) January 19, 2026

Senegal's substitute keeper, Yehvann Diouf, was forced to act as a guardian, physically shielding the towel from the host nation's staff.

The three-minute delay caused by this "towel-gate" proved fatal for the Moroccan attack. A visibly cold Brahim Diaz attempted an audacious Panenka chip, but Mendy caught the ball like a routine training pass. Moroccon fans were stunned.

The Winner

The psychological collapse of the hosts was completed in extra time when Pape Gueye struck a thunderbolt from outside the box to win it for Senegal. While the scoreboard reads Senegal 1-0 Morocco, the narrative of the night was one of total systemic breakdown.

- senegal scores a goal

– wrongly gets disallowed

– morocco wins a penalty at 90+8'

– senegal manager tells his players to leave the game

– brahim tries a panenka and misses

– gueye scores a stunner at 94'



Best #AFCON final ever man, what a game. #SENMOR pic.twitter.com/k6BWm7qZZv — (@LFCotg) January 18, 2026

The 2026 final will be remembered as the night the "African Dream" of a home victory for Morocco was derailed by a combination of Senegalese resilience and their own tactical collapse.