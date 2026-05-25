Antonio Conte will leave Napoli after two years, the coach said following Sunday's 1-0 win over Udinese which ended their Serie A season. "It's been an honour, really special to coach Napoli... It's been two great seasons, an exceptional experience," Conte told reporters. "It was my decision, I told the chairman a few weeks ago... Napoli will always be home." Conte, who won last season's league title with Napoli, is widely tipped as the favourite to take over as Italy coach once a new president of the country's football federation is elected next month.

"My advice would be to hire Pep Guardiola," said Conte.

Rasmus Hojlund, now a permanent signing after Napoli qualified for the Champions League last weekend, rattled in his 16th goal of a successful first season in Italy to give his team a win on the final day of the season.

However it will be a summer of changes in southern Italy with Bologna's Vincenzo Italiano the man most cited as Conte's replacement.

Napoli's owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has rejected a $2 billion offer to acquire the club from a group of investors led by Underdog Global Partners.

De Laurentiis has enjoyed frequently tense relations with Napoli fans despite being the man who saved the club from bankruptcy in 2004, and who ended a 33-year wait for a league title.

That 2023 Scudetto, one of the biggest stories of the century in European football, was followed up by another last season under Conte who after the match did a lap of the pitch to bid the fans farewell.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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