Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

CONMEBOL President Surprised By FIFA's New Five-Substitute Rule

Updated: 09 May 2020 18:01 IST

Alejandro Dominguez, president of the South American football body, CONMEBOL said that he was surprised by FIFA's decision to allow five substitutes when the sport resumes after coronavirus pandemic.

CONMEBOL President Surprised By FIFAs New Five-Substitute Rule
Alejandro Dominguez took to Twitter to express his opinion about FIFA's new substitute rule. © Instagram

Alejandro Dominguez, the president of the South American football body, CONMEBOL has expressed surprise at FIFA's new rule which will allow for a maximum of five substitutes to be made per team when football resumes after this COVID-19 period. "We are surprised by this measure, which was not consulted with our confederation. @Conmebol will convene an expert panel to analyze and present conclusions to our Council, which will decide whether to adopt it in South America's tournaments," Dominguez tweeted.

On Friday, the International Football Association Board (The IFAB), in the light of coronavirus pandemic, agreed to introduce a temporary amendment, allowing for a maximum of five substitutes per team.

"For competitions which have either started or are intended to start, but are scheduled to be completed by 31 December 2020, the IFAB has approved FIFA's proposal to introduce a temporary amendment to Law 3 - The Players, which will allow for a maximum of five substitutes to be made per team. However, to avoid disruption to the game, each team will only have three opportunities to make substitutions; substitutions may also be made at half-time," the FIFA said in a statement.

The temporary change in the rules has been brought in to protect players' fitness when competitions come back as football across the world was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision on whether to apply this temporary amendment will remain at the discretion of each individual competition organiser, while The IFAB and FIFA will determine at a later stage whether this temporary amendment would need to be extended further.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) however has officially announced it will propose the possibility of allowing teams to make five substitutions per game if football returns in the country.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article FIFA Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Alejandro Dominguez, president of CONMEBOL, was surprised by FIFA's rule
  • The world body made an amendment to the current 3-substitute rule
  • FIFA had said that when football resumes, 5 substitutes will be allowed
Related Articles
Football To Allow Five Substitutes When Play Resumes Post Coronavirus Pandemic
Football To Allow Five Substitutes When Play Resumes Post Coronavirus Pandemic
FIFA Requests Switzerland To Continue Sepp Blatter Probe
FIFA Requests Switzerland To Continue Sepp Blatter Probe
FIFA President Gianni Infantino Allegedly Intervened To Stop Probe: Report
FIFA President Gianni Infantino Allegedly Intervened To Stop Probe: Report
FIFA To Give Members $150 Million Of Coronavirus Relief Funds
FIFA To Give Members $150 Million Of Coronavirus Relief Funds
China Signals World Cup Ambitions With New Football Stadiums
China Signals World Cup Ambitions With New Football Stadiums
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.