After guiding East Bengal to their first national league title in 22 years, coach Oscar Bruzon has hinted that he may not leave the club and hold discussions with the management next month about clarity of the future of the Indian Super League. East Bengal came from behind to defeat Inter Kashi 2-1 in a dramatic ISL finale here on Thursday, with the victory helping them finish top of the table with 26 points from 13 matches, ahead of Mohun Bagan on superior goal difference (19-14). "Regarding my future, I will say the same thing that I've been saying throughout the season -- I will not make any move till June," Bruzon said at the post-match media interaction.

ISL's future is still uncertain amid a fresh deadlock between clubs and the AIFF over commercial and broadcast structures.

Several franchises have pushed for a club-led operational and commercial model, while uncertainty over the roadmap has stalled player contracts and renewals across teams.

Bruzon had earlier publicly stated that he may not continue with East Bengal if there was no clarity over the next ISL season and had said the last round match (Friday's against Inter Kashi) would be his "last" at the club with lack of clarity about the next season.

But after scripting history with East Bengal, the Spaniard hinted he is open for further discussions.

"If by June 1 the club has a proper plan, then I will be very happy to sit and talk," he said.

"But if the club itself does not have clarity or planning after June, then it's not only difficult for me but for the whole group of players and coaches. Without planning, there cannot be discussions." Reflecting on the title-winning campaign, Bruzon credited the club management and support staff for backing his vision through uncertain times.

"We were working quietly behind the scenes. I am very happy and proud to leave as champions," he said.

"On behalf of the coaching staff, I want to thank Emami for their support and belief in the project." East Bengal had fallen behind in the final after Alfred Planas struck early for Inter Kashi, but Youssef Ezzejjari equalised soon after halftime before Mohammed Rashid scored the decisive winner in the 72nd minute.

Bruzon admitted tactical changes at the break proved decisive.

"Inter Kashi were calmer and controlling many areas of the pitch in the first half. We made some tactical decisions during halftime and, thank God, the planning worked," he said.

Proud Palestinian

Palestinian midfielder Rashid, who scored the title-winning goal, said the triumph carried emotional significance given the difficult situation in his homeland.

"We have been dealing with tough times back home for many years. Being Palestinian is not easy," Rashid said.

"Yesterday, two of my friends playing in Egypt and Romania also won their respective leagues. We all played together for the national team. I carry this moment with a lot of pride." Asked whether he would like to continue at East Bengal, Rashid said the atmosphere around the club made it special.

"It's a very tough question because right now nobody knows what will happen with the ISL next season," he said.

"But if I have the choice, then yes, of course. I have enjoyed my time here. You can see the atmosphere -- this is something to die for."

Need ISL calendar for future plan: Emami

Emami Group's Vibhash Agarwal, meanwhile, said future planning would depend on clarity from the AIFF regarding the ISL calendar and structure.

"We need the ISL calendar first for that. I cannot speak hypothetically right now. It's difficult to say anything at this stage," he said.

Vibhash dedicated the triumph to East Bengal supporters. "It's all for the fans. I am super excited for them. I don't have words right now," he said.

"They have been unbelievable and our coach has built the best team in India."

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