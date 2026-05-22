Alvaro Arbeloa confirmed Friday he would leave his role as Real Madrid coach at the end of a trophyless season. "Yes," Arbeloa said at a press conference when asked to confirm that he would not be coaching the team next season, amid widespread reports that veteran manager Jose Mourinho is returning to the club. Los Blancos host Athletic Bilbao on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu in their final La Liga match of a turbulent campaign. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez appointed Arbeloa to replace Xabi Alonso in January and he is set to be replaced himself by Portuguese veteran Mourinho.

Spaniard Arbeloa said he would not work as a member of Mourinho's staff if the Portuguese coach is appointed as his successor.

"Mou has a fantastic technical team, he's got good people around him, if he comes to Madrid he will come with his team," said Arbeloa.

"There's no chance that I would be with him. Then, my future... from Monday I'll think about that."

Arbeloa, who played at Madrid between 2009-2016 and later coached there at youth level said he hoped this match was a "see you later" rather than goodbye.

"I hope it's a see you later... I've always considered this my home, I've belonged to Madrid for 20 years in various roles," said Arbeloa.

"It will be my last game this season as coach of Real Madrid, I don't know if it will be the last game of my life as coach of Real Madrid.

"We never know. I'll try and enjoy it and try to get the win."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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