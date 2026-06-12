Not many can get the better of Cristiano Ronaldo, Julian Quinones did - at the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League. Playing for Al Qadsiah, the 29-year-old Quinones scored 33 goals in 31 matches. It was five more than Ronaldo's 28 (in 30 matches) for Al Nassr. On Thursday, the Mexican forward proved he hadn't forgotten his goal-scoring boots, striking the first goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 against South Africa in the marquee event opener at the Estadio Azteca.

The 29-year-old struck in the ninth minute, his powerful shot going between the legs of the South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams to send the 80,000 spectators wild. It was the earliest first goal at a World Cup since 2006, when Philipp Lahm netted for Germany against Costa Rica after six minutes.

Earlier, news agency AFP reported, thousands of football fans attempted to shove their way into Mexico City's official World Cup fan zone on Thursday, creating chaotic scenes shortly before kick-off in the opening game.

Access to the fan fest in Zocalo Plaza was hampered by metal barriers erected in recent days to prevent protesting teachers from reaching the area.

"Stop pushing and shoving, there are children here, you're like animals!" a city official shouted through a megaphone as he tried to control access to the fan venue where the Mexico-South Africa game at the city's Azteca Stadium will be shown on a giant screen.

Some fans threw water bottles and hurled insults at police, as well as chanting in support of the Mexican team.

"It's crazy," said Javier Maciel, a 25-year-old fan wrapped in a poncho with the colours of the Mexican flag. "There could have been better organization."

The local government announced on social media that the site was "full" and suggested fans go to other plazas.

President Claudia Sheinbaum had been expected to watch the game at the fan zone but cast doubt on her presence following days of protests in the area by teachers demanding pay rises.

With AFP inputs

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