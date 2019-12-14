 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

"Clasico Will Be Played", Says Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu

Updated: 14 December 2019 09:31 IST

The Clasico was originally scheduled for October 26 but had to be postponed following a wave of pro-independence demonstrations in Barcelona.

"Clasico Will Be Played", Says Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu
Protestors from the Catalan separatist movement have called for a "massive" protest outside Camp Nou. © AFP

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu said on Thursday the Clasico against Real Madrid next week will not be postponed again, amid renewed fears of unrest around the fixture. Protestors from the Catalan separatist movement, Democratic Tsunami, have called for a "massive" protest outside Camp Nou, where Barcelona are due to play against Real Madrid in La Liga on December 18. Spain's most prestigious fixture was originally scheduled for October 26 but had to be postponed following a wave of pro-independence demonstrations in the city.

"I can say that the Clasico will be played, it will not be postponed again," Bartomeu said at a Christmas press event in Barcelona.

"It is everyone's responsibility to ensure it goes ahead. We know that we live in a complicated period in Catalonia but that can be compatible with sport.

"Our stadium is a place for free expression, it always has been, and that is why we want to send out a message of normality and calm.

"The club is preparing for the Clasico with complete normality and we tell our fans to come with their family and friends.

"Together we have to deliver a Clasico that is a celebration of sport and of people. We want peace and calm."

Democratic Tsunami have urged protestors to gather at four points around Camp Nou from 4:00 pm (1500 GMT), four hours before kick-off.

"In an exceptional situation, we should act in an exceptional way," said a statement from the group on Tuesday.

The rally is the latest in a series of demonstrations that began two months ago when Spain's top court jailed nine Catalan separatist leaders over their role in a failed 2017 bid for independence.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Barcelona Barcelona Real Madrid Real Madrid Football
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Barcelona president said the Clasico will not be postponed again
  • There are renewed fears of unrest around the fixture
  • Barcelona are due to play Real Madrid in La Liga on December 18
Related Articles
Neymar Files Fresh Lawsuit Against Barcelona
Neymar Files Fresh Lawsuit Against Barcelona
Rohit Sharma "Humbled And Excited" To Become La Liga Brand Ambassador
Rohit Sharma "Humbled And Excited" To Become La Liga Brand Ambassador
Champions League: Even With Lionel Messi Out, Inter Milan Expecting Tough Barcelona Test
Champions League: Even With Lionel Messi Out, Inter Milan Expecting Tough Barcelona Test
Luis Suarez Scores His "Best Goal" With Stunning Backheel Against Mallorca. Watch
Luis Suarez Scores His "Best Goal" With Stunning Backheel Against Mallorca. Watch
"Messi Who?": Fans Go Wild As Spurs Star Scores Sensational Solo Goal. Watch
"Messi Who?": Fans Go Wild As Spurs Star Scores Sensational Solo Goal. Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.