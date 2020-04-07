Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Chinese Football Under Pressure Over Wage Cuts In Face Of Coronavirus

Updated: 07 April 2020 13:39 IST

The CSL season was supposed to begin on February 22 but was indefinitely postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Chinese Football Under Pressure Over Wage Cuts In Face Of Coronavirus
Paulinho is among foreign stars playing in the Chinese Super League. © AFP

Chinese Super League (CSL) players were under growing pressure Tuesday to take a pay cut in line with the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, as coronavirus hits football hard. The CSL has some of the best-paid coaches and players in the world with Shanghai SIPG's Brazilian attacking midfielder Oscar reportedly earning nearly $30 million a year. However, while many CSL players have donated masks and other equipment in the fight against the pandemic, which has caused all football to stop, there is no unified response.

The CSL season was supposed to begin on February 22 but was indefinitely postponed because of the outbreak, which began in China in December before spreading worldwide.

The campaign is unlikely to begin before late May at the earliest even though China says that the number of locally transmitted infections and deaths has dwindled.

State-run Xinhua news agency published a lengthy article debating whether CSL clubs should follow Messi's Barcelona and Ronaldo's Juventus in temporarily cutting salaries by as much as 70 percent.

Bayern Munich's players have also agreed to take a pay cut, as have those at other clubs in the Bundesliga, while a similar argument is raging in the English Premier League.

A video conference involving CSL clubs on Thursday will likely see salary cuts discussed, the Beijing News said.

Other media went further, saying that a salary reduction will definitely be broached in Chinese Football Association (CFA) talks this week.

Xinhua cited online polls of fans showing that the overwhelming majority -- in one instance 90 percent of respondents -- were in favour a pay cut.

But it noted that some fans are against reducing salaries because, unlike in suspended European leagues, CSL teams are already in training for the new season even though it has no start date.

Xinhua quoted one CSL club as being "inclined to cut pay" but is awaiting guidance from the CFA and FIFA.

"All clubs are watching, the problem is that no one wants to be the first," the news agency cited another as saying.

An opinion piece in the Oriental Sports Daily argued that with almost all industries badly affected by coronavirus, it was unfair to single out footballers.

"Many people (in China) are very resentful of Chinese football, saying that these people have taken so much money... and should use their salaries to pay more to scientists and doctors, but this is a misunderstanding," wrote Ge Aiping.

"I haven't seen any news of a Chinese Super League player who proposed a voluntary pay cut.

"(But) money is not easy to earn and if you want to give it out, you really need to struggle with yourself."

Chinese football sprang to prominence in recent years by dishing out world-leading wages to foreign players and coaches, but the CFA has since reined in spending.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • There is debate on whether Chinese clubs should take pay cuts or not
  • Some footballers in China have donated masks and other medical equipment
  • Clubs like Barcelona and Juventus have already announced salary cuts
Related Articles
Former Real Madrid, Barcelona And Atletico Madrid Coach Radomir Antic Dies
Former Real Madrid, Barcelona And Atletico Madrid Coach Radomir Antic Dies
Italian Top-Flight Clubs Agree Players Pay Cuts
Italian Top-Flight Clubs Agree Players' Pay Cuts
Coronavirus: Liverpool Make Dramatic U-Turn Over Furlough Scheme After Backlash
Coronavirus: Liverpool Make Dramatic U-Turn Over Furlough Scheme After Backlash
Tottenham Star Son Heung-Min To Start National Service In South Korea
Tottenham Star Son Heung-Min To Start National Service In South Korea
Coronavirus: Mohun Bagan, East Bengal To Join UN, WHOs Global Campaign
Coronavirus: Mohun Bagan, East Bengal To Join UN, WHO's Global Campaign
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.