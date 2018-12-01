I-League: Mohun Bagan's Sony Norde Scores Brilliant Goal vs Chennai City FC, Fans Go Gaga

Mohun Bagan's Haitian go-to-man Sony Norde gave the Kolkata football giants the lead with a stunning strike against Chennai City in the 50th minute of the I-League fixture to send fans on Twitter into a frenzy. Mohun Bagan, currently placed fourth in the I-League table, took the lead after Norde curled the ball past Chennai City FC goalkeeper Nauzet Garcia Santana with his right foot. The goal quickly became the hot topic on Twitter with Indian football fans applauding Norde for his sensational effort.

It's always an honour for a player to hear his name being cheered by the crowd and Sony Norde rightfully deserves it.@Mohun_Bagan#MBCCFC — Anirban Majumdar (@AnirbanM16) December 1, 2018

Sony Norde breaks the deadlock against @ChennaiCityFC that was the danger playing the way they were, but that was special to crack the gap open. I hope the southern brigade show why they are still unbeaten the @ILeagueOfficial — Mazhar Ahmed (@maazy12) December 1, 2018

What a goal by Sony Norde. Our right footed Messi. I know that I am exaggerating but he deserves such exaggeration. #MBvsCCFC #HeroILeague #MohunBagan — Relegation Battle (@MyLuvArsenal) December 1, 2018

What a spectacular goal by Sony Norde!!! — Nilesh Bhattacharya (@nileshbTOI) December 1, 2018

However, Norde's opener was cut short by Chennai City FC's Nestor Gordillo in the 81st minute as the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

League leaders Chennai City remained on top of the table, with 17 points from seven matches while Mohun Bagan also remained unmoved on the fourth spot.

The 29-year-old Norde has scored 20 times in 48 appearances for Mohun Bagan.

Indian football giants, Mohun Bagan on the other hand, have clinched the Federation Cup 14 times. While their last I-League win came in the 2014-15 season.

Mohun Bagan will next face traditional rivals East Bengal in the Kolkata derby on December 16.