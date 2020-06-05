Chelsea are closing in on a deal to sign striker Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, British media reported Thursday. The 24-year-old had been thought to to be attracting interest from Premier League champions-elect Liverpool but it appears Chelsea have in fact met the German's reported release clause of some 53 million pounds ($67 million). Were Chelsea to bring Werner to Stamford Bridge it would be a major feather in the cap of the west London club. For the past year there has been speculation linking Werner with a move to Anfield but time appears to be running out for the Reds, with the forward's release clause expiring on June 15 -- two days before the Premier League is set to restart after a coronavirus-enforced break of several months.

The Germany international has scored 31 goals for Leipzig in all competitions.

Chelsea have already agreed a deal to sign Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech.

Meanwhile, managers will be able to make up to five substitutions for the remainder of the 2019/20 Premier League season after clubs agreed to the temporary rule change at a meeting on Thursday.

FIFA proposed the solution last month to "protect player welfare" with a large number of matches packed into a few weeks to clear the backlog of a three-month layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier League clubs also agreed to increase the number of substitutes available for selection from seven to nine for the remainder of the season.

"For the remainder of the 2019/20 season, the number of substitutes that can be used during a match will increase from three to five players," the Premier League said in a statement.