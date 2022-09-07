Chelsea on Wednesday announced that they have part ways with manager Thomas Tuchel. The announcement comes after Chelsea's shock 0-1 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday. Under Tuchel, Chelsea won the Champions League in 2021, after beating Premier League rivals Manchester City in the final. Chelsea sit sixth in the Premier League table after six matchdays, with three wins, one draw and two defeats. During his time at the club, Tuchel won three trophies, including the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea's history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here. As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition," the club said in an official statement.

"Chelsea's coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach. There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made," the statement added.

It is not yet known as to who will replace Tuchel at the club.