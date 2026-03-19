Liverpool shrugged off their Premier League malaise to storm into the Champions League quarter-finals by thrashing Galatasaray 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday. Goals from Dominik Szoboszlai, Hugo Ekitike, Ryan Gravenberch and Mohamed Salah overturned a 1-0 first-leg deficit for Arne Slot's men to set up a reunion with defending champions Paris Saint-Germain in the last eight. Slot needed a reaction from the English champions after they were booed off at Anfield on Sunday for the latest in a series of lacklustre displays in a 1-1 draw against struggling Tottenham.

Languishing fifth in the Premier League, the Champions League could save Liverpool's season and Slot's job.

The Dutchman had given a rest to some of his stars at the weekend and was rewarded with a dominant display that could have resulted in a far more comprehensive scoreline.

Galatasaray's hopes of causing an upset was dealt a massive blow inside the first few minutes when star striker Victor Osimhen injured his forearm in a clash with Ibrahima Konate.

The Nigerian international was clearly hobbled as he continued on until half-time before being replaced by Leroy Sane.

By that point the Turkish champions' advantage had already been erased.

Szoboszlai has been Liverpool's outstanding performer in a troubled season and levelled the tie with a cushioned finish from a well-worked corner on 25 minutes.

Galatasaray somehow escaped further punishment before the break.

Salah missed a glorious chance to immediately double the Reds' lead when he failed to chip Ugurcan Cakır.

Florian Wirtz's deflected effort flew just over and Cakır repelled another sweet Szoboszlai strike.

The Turkey goalkeeper then saved Salah's poor penalty after Szoboszlai was upended inside the box.

But the floodgates opened on the visitors in the second half.

Salah atoned for the penalty miss with a inch-perfect pass for Ekitike to slot home.

Two minutes later Gravenberch fired in the rebound after Salah's initial shot was saved.

Salah has been a shadow of his former self this season, either side of a public bust-up with Slot after being dropped in December.

He could and should have had many more on the night, but did register his 50th Champions League goal in some style with a spectacular strike from Wirtz's backheel.

Salah also hit the bar before asking to be replaced with an injury concern as Galatasaray offered little resistence to the waves of Liverpool attack.

The Reds face a very different challenge against PSG, who crushed Chelsea 8-2 on aggregate to reach the last eight.

Slot has repeatedly spoken in glowing terms of the French champions.

Liverpool came as close as anyone to stopping PSG last season as Luis Enrique's men emerged victorious on penalties in the last 16 after a titanic tussle.

Atletico Madrid progress despite Spurs defeat

Atletico Madrid held off Tottenham's bid for an epic Champions League escape as they reached the quarter-finals despite a 3-2 defeat in the last-16 second leg on Wednesday.

Diego Simeone's side trailed three times in north London but they did just enough to go through 7-5 on aggregate.

Randal Kolo Muani put Tottenham ahead in the first half before Julian Alvarez levelled immediately after the break.

Xavi Simons netted to give spirited Tottenham a glimmer of hope, but David Hancko's equaliser extinguished any chance of an incredible comeback.

Simons' stoppage-time penalty came too late for Tottenham to complete their mission impossible.

Atletico will meet Barcelona in the last eight after their Spanish rivals crushed Newcastle 7-2 on Wednesday.

Third-placed Atletico, who recently knocked Barca out of the Copa del Rey, are 13 points behind Hansi Flick's La Liga leaders.

Simeone's men will have to improve significantly on this erratic display if they are to reach the semi-finals.

Languishing in 16th place in the Premier League, Tottenham's European exit leaves them to focus on their bid to avoid the humiliation of relegation.

Igor Tudor's men are just one point above the relegation zone as they teeter on the brink of playing in the second tier for the first time since 1977-78.

Bolstered by their first win since interim boss Tudor replaced the sacked Thomas Frank, Tottenham host fourth-bottom Nottingham Forest on Sunday in a crucial clash in their fight for survival.

Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven this week insisted any reports of players not caring about the club's precarious situation were nonsense.

Van de Ven slammed suggestions the players have "checked out" and their determined attempt to rattle Atletico suggested Tudor has kept them motivated in the midst of their turbulent run.

Tottenham were 4-0 down in 22 minutes in the first leg in Madrid last week, with Tudor hauling off keeper Antonin Kinsky after just 17 minutes following a pair of errors that led to goals.

They competed far more gamely this time and Mathys Tel forced an early save from Atletico keeper Juan Musso, who was deputising for the injured Jan Oblak.

Tel carried the greatest threat for Tottenham and his near-post drive was parried away by Musso.

Unsure how to approach a tie that looked over before they even arrived in London, Atletico struggled to find any rhythm for long periods.

Tottenham's pressure was rewarded in the 30th minute when Tel lofted a superb cross toward Kolo Muani and the French striker punished sloppy marking to power his header past Musso from 10 yards.

Tel should have pulled Tottenham even closer, but his close-range shot was straight at Musso.

Atletico barely threatened until Alvarez's long-range blast hit the crossbar just before half-time, but they drew level two minutes after the interval.

Tottenham appealed in vain for a foul on Simons and Atletico surged forward, with Ademola Lookman picking out Alvarez for a nimble shot on the turn that flashed past Vicario from 12 yards.

To their credit, Tudor's team didn't surrender and Simons struck five minutes later.

Archie Gray scythed through the Atletico midfield, setting up Simons on the edge of the area for a brilliant strike that arrowed into the far corner.

Tottenham scented a miraculous escape and Musso had to make a brilliant save to repel Pedro Porro's strike before scrambling away another effort from the defender.

Hancko levelled in the 75th minute, getting in front of Gray to head home from Alvarez's corner.

Fouled by Jose Maria Gimenez, Simons slotted home from the spot in the final minutes, but Atletico survived a tense finale.

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