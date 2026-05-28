Football moves very quickly. Legends fade, younger stars arrive, and national teams reinvent themselves. Germany have already done plenty of that. This is now the team of Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, of youth, flair and the promise of something new. Yet, standing behind them, somehow still unavoidable, is Manuel Neuer. At 40, the Bayern Munich goalkeeper was never really supposed to still be here. Not after the injuries, the retirement from international football and Germany's post-2014 decline, where the giants of old slowly disappeared and tournament failures became strangely common.

But Neuer has never really followed football's script. For over a decade, he has been more than just Germany's goalkeeper. He redefined what the position could look like. The sweeper-keeper label almost feels too small now. Neuer redefined what a goalkeeper was supposed to be capable of. he drew a different map for keepers, taking it far beyond the 18-yard box.

And Germany have needed that feeling. Since lifting the World Cup in 2014, Die Mannschaft have stumbled more often than soared. Group-stage exits, confusion and a visible identity crisis followed. For all the emerging talent, something often felt missing: certainty.

Which perhaps explains why Neuer still matters. This is not really an inspirational story. Inspiration belongs to underdogs, miracle runs and impossible dreams. Neuer does not belong in that category. Germany are not bringing him back for sentiment, nor are Bayern still trusting him because of memories.

This is about greatness. At 40, Neuer remains Bayern's first-choice goalkeeper and, somehow, still one of football's safest hands. He is not around because people cannot let go. He is here because one of the greatest goalkeepers the sport has ever seen still believes he can shape the biggest moments.

The Musiala-Wirtz generation may define Germany's future. But World Cups have always demanded something more than talent. They demand calm, standards, presence and most importantly: the winning gene.

And perhaps, for one final tournament, Germany still need an elder hand on the shoulder. One familiar voice behind them.

The German squad is littered with attacking talent and versatile options across the field. Joshua Kimmich is expected to lead the side alongside superstars Musiala and Wirtz.

Ideally, this is how Germany should line up for the tournament:-

GK: Manuel Neuer

RB: Joshua Kimmich

CB: Antonio Rudiger

CB: Nico Schlotterbeck

LB: David Raum

CM: Angelo Stiller

CM: Pascal Gross

AM: Florian Wirtz

AM: Jamal Musiala

AM: Leroy Sane

CF: Kai Havertz

And in a side displaying a great mix of youthful exuberance and experienced calm. But one man stand alone between the sticks. Not by nostalgia or legacy, but by quality alone. Manuel Neuer, Germany's greatest guardian.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | Shami's Sensation Leads Lucknow to First Win of Season