Lyon face the five-time European champions Bayern Munich on Thursday for a place in the UEFA Champions League final. Bayern humiliated Barcelona 8-2 after winning a record-extending 29th Bundesliga title earlier this year. The German champions have won their last 20 matches in all competitions, securing an eighth straight Bundesliga title and lifting the German Cup in the process. Their striker Robert Lewandowski is the Champions League's top-scorer this season on 14 goals -- three short of Cristiano Ronaldo's record. Bayern winger Serge Gnabry, who has seven so far in the competition, including four in the 7-2 thrashing of Tottenham away in the group stages, says they must not underestimate Lyon. The French club have punched above their weight by beating Juventus and Manchester City to reach the last four.

When is the Lyon vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League semi-final match?

The Lyon vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League semi-final match will be played on Thursday, August 20.

Where will the Lyon vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League semi-final match be played?

The Lyon vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League semi-final match will take place behind closed doors at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal.

What time does the Lyon vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League semi-final match begin?

The Lyon vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League semi-final match will begin at 12:30am (Thursday) IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Lyon vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League semi-final match?

The Lyon vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League semi-final match can be watched live on Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of Lyon vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League semi-final match?

The live streaming of Lyon vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League semi-final match will be available on SonyLiv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)