Champions League Draw To Be "Entirely Redone" After Error: UEFA
The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League is to be "entirely redone" after a technical error, European football's governing body UEFA said on Monday. UEFA blamed a "material error" due to a "technical problem with the software of an external service provider" as it announced that the draw for the first knockout round of its flagship competition would be redone at 1400 GMT.
More to follow...
