Argentina football legend and UEFA Champions League winner with Manchester United, Carlos Tevez, could play his farewell match for Boca Juniors in December this year, with legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly among those invited, according to TyC Sports. Tevez, who retired from competitive football in June 2022, could play his farewell match at La Bombonera in December. Wearing Boca Juniors colours, Tevez won 11 titles, including five Primera Division crowns, Argentina's top-flight league, across two spells at the club between 2001-04 and 2018-21.

Tevez, who shared the Argentina dressing room with Messi and played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, could potentially bring the two football icons together in the same team.

Tevez has reportedly got in touch with Juan Roman Riquelme, his former teammate and current Boca Juniors president, who offered him the stadium as the venue for his final farewell to football.

According to TyC Sports, no date has been confirmed yet, but the match could take place on the weekend of December 12-13 or the following weekend of December 19-20.

The report added that Tevez is planning to field a playing XI featuring friends from both his club and international career. The former forward also played for Manchester United, Manchester City, West Ham United and Juventus during a decorated career. The opposing team is also expected to feature players with whom he shared a dressing room, in a "rest of the world" format.

It is expected that around 60 football stars who played alongside Tevez during his career will be present at La Bombonera. In addition to former Argentina teammate Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, his ex-Manchester United teammate, could also be invited.

The last time Tevez set foot at Boca Juniors' home ground was in November last year, when his team, Talleres, lost to Boca Juniors in the Round of 16 of the Clausura tournament.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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