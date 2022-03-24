BYJU'S, an Indian education technology firm, has been named as official sponsor for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is scheduled to be held from November 21 to December 18 in Qatar. The Bengaluru-based firm is also a sponsor for the Indian cricket team and will be entering football for the first time ever. The company took to Twitter to announce the news and wrote, "We are delighted to announce that BYJU'S would represent India at the biggest stage as an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 TM."

The tweet further added, "This would make BYJU'S the first EdTech brand to sponsor this prestigious event globally. Stay tuned for more updates!"

Here is the tweet:

We are delighted to announce that BYJU'S would represent India at the biggest stage as an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.



This would make BYJU'S the first EdTech brand to sponsor this prestigious event globally.



Stay tuned for more updates! #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/4M9cfHT5AN — BYJU'S (@BYJUS) March 24, 2022

The news comes after FIFA announced on Tuesday that it had entered into a sponsorship agreement with Singapore-based company Crypto.com for the World Cup.

Promoted

Through this partnership, BYJU'S will leverage its rights to the FIFA World Cup 2022 trademarks, emblems and assets. It will also run unique promotions to connect with football fans around the world.

According to FIFA's official statement, Byju Raveendran, BYJU'S founder and CEO, said, "We are excited to be sponsoring the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the biggest single-sport event in the world. It is a matter of pride for us to represent India on such a prestigious global stage and champion the integration of education and sport. Sport is a big part of life and brings together people across the world. Just as football inspires billions, we at BYJU'S hope to inspire the love of learning in every child's life through this partnership."