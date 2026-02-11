The Bundesliga and the UAE Pro League announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which includes the launch of an official Bundesliga Academy in Abu Dhabi. The goal of the partnership is to foster collaboration and the sharing of expertise in the areas of Technical Expertise, Broadcasting, Youth Player Development, Fan Engagement as well as Commercial and Marketing. The Bundesliga Academy is a fundamental part of the MoU, with the joint goal of developing local football talent. The MoU signing was made as part of the official state visit of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to the United Arab Emirates. UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan and Chancellor Friedrich Merz witnessed the exchange of the MoU between UAE Pro League Chairman and UAE FA Senior Vice President Abdullah Nasser Al Junaibi, and Bundesliga International CEO Peer Naubert.

The partnership brings together one of the world's most innovative football leagues with the UAE Pro League's fast-growing domestic ecosystem, creating a platform to nurture young players, support coach education, and share best-in-class sporting and operational expertise. In this context, Sport X Domes, which will be the home of the Bundesliga UAE Academy in Abu Dhabi, was officially inaugurated. Leadership of both leagues as well as German ambassador to the UAE, Alexander Schonfelder, and Bundesliga Legend and FIFA World Cup 2014 winner Benedikt Hwwedes, were also present on-site. The academy, opened in collaboration with local partner Target Global Sports, will be built on the Bundesliga's globally respected youth development philosophy, which has produced generations of elite players and set international benchmarks for performance, professionalism, and sustainability.

"These announcements represent much more than a symbolic partnership - it is a clear statement of intent," said Peer Naubert, CEO of Bundesliga International. "By formalising our collaboration with the UAE Pro League - witnessed by the respective heads of state - and launching a Bundesliga Academy in Abu Dhabi, we establish a permanent presence in the region and demonstrate long-term commitment to developing football at every level. The MENA region, and the UAE in particular, is a key strategic market for the Bundesliga, with enormous potential both on and off the pitch.

"The Bundesliga has a proven track record of youth development, innovation, and fan engagement. Through this partnership with the UAE Pro League, we want to share our expertise, support the next generation of players and coaches, and contribute meaningfully to the continued growth of football across the region."

The announcement also coincides with the opening of Bundesliga International's new regional office in Abu Dhabi, underlining the league's strategic focus on the MENA region and its ambition to play an active, on-the-ground role in the region's football growth.

"This agreement, and the opportunities it creates, stands as another positive outcome of the close ties between the United Arab Emirates and the Federal Republic of Germany, and a foundation for meaningful collaboration in the field of football development," said Abdullah Nasser Al Junaibi, Chairman of the UAE Pro League and Senior Vice President of the UAE Football Association.

The Bundesliga is the fastest-growing league in the region, outpacing other major competitions in awareness and fan interest by almost double over the course of the 2025-26 season. Consistent on-ground activations and a broadcast partnership with media powerhouse MBC Group, which provides unmatched reach and production strength, have amplified Bundesliga matches and localised storytelling, engaging millions of fans across the Arab world and accelerating the league's popularity and cultural impact.

Furthermore, the league also launched its first Arabic language social media channel on Instagram earlier this week. BundesligaAR gives fans more opportunities to engage with their favourite players, clubs and league. The launch is boosted by a dedicated "Bundesliga Trivia" campaign as well as versatile content creator engagements during Ramadan, building on local culture, respect and consumption trends during the holy month.

The Bundesliga UAE Academy will serve as a flagship project within this broader ecosystem, combining elite training standards with educational and community initiatives designed to inspire young talent and elevate football development across the UAE and beyond. UAE talents are also set to travel to Germany as part of dedicated "Bundesliga Dream" initiatives that are a well-established football development tool operated by Bundesliga International and its clubs across various countries.

With the UAE Pro League partnership, the launch of the Academy, the opening of its Abu Dhabi office, and deep-rooted media partnerships in place, the Bundesliga is positioning itself at the heart of the region's football future.

