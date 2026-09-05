Brazilian football legend and two-time FIFA World Cup winner Cafu spent Saturday on the football field with young underprivileged girls from the city, guiding them in the game and inspiring them to pursue their dreams through sport and education. Cafu, who captained Brazil to the 2002 FIFA World Cup title and was also part of the team that lifted the trophy in 1994, visited the Mumbai-based 'Dreaming in Slums Foundation' and spent time with the young footballers. He joined them for a friendly game, offered guidance from the field, and was seen enjoying the session as the girls played alongside one of football's most celebrated players.

The Foundation works with young girls from disadvantaged urban communities, using football to develop life skills, confidence, and opportunities. The programme caters for girls aged six to 16.

Speaking about the importance of combining education with sport, Cafu said football can play a major role in helping children build a better future.

“My opinion for the children who study and play football is that they should continue on this path. Sport is one of the greatest tools of social inclusion in the world,” Cafu told reporters after the visit.

“Sport gives you a future, education, and socialisation, and it gives you a lot of respect too. I think this mix between school and football is perfect. The children can be socially included and give respect to the training, and such an approach is better for the future,” he added.

Cafu was visibly pleased after meeting the young players and said he was touched by their warmth. “It was wonderful. I feel like I am loved by the world. This is very gratifying. I felt the affection and respect from the children, who practically did not see me playing. I think this is something inexplicable. I am very happy to be here in India,” he said.

“I am very happy to feel this affection. I feel very happy and impressed because the foundation is very nice. I feel delighted to be here,” Cafu added.

The former Brazil captain also discussed the development of football in India, saying the country has the potential to make a global mark if investment and professional expertise continue to grow.

“India is a country that every year has been investing more in sports, especially in football. I think that if we start making investments and bringing in professionals, India has great potential to be one of the world's best football teams,” he said.

For the girls, the opportunity to share the pitch with Cafu was an experience they are unlikely to forget. One of the young players, Sonali Yadav, spoke about her background and the inspiration she drew from meeting the Brazilian legend.

“I am from a middle-class background. My father is an auto driver, and my mother is a housewife. I got an opportunity to play football with an NGO, and I would like to thank my coaches, Gulab Shah and Prajodhi,” Sonali said.

Recalling her interaction with Cafu, she said the Brazilian legend's message and motivation left a strong impression.

“He gave us a tip to never give up. He got many rejections in the beginning, but he did not give up. He won the Brazil World Cup three times. He played continuously for three years. He teaches us that no matter what happens, you should never give up.

“He is a very good player. He is a very good social worker who works with children. My dream is to represent India at the national and international level,” she added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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