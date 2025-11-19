Austria needed a late equalizer to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1998, Belgium and Switzerland also secured their places for the next year's showpiece event as the last round of European qualifying came to an end. Five automatic spots were still available in Europe. A 1-1 home draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina was enough for Austria to win Group H and return to the World Cup after a 28-year wait, while Belgium routed Liechtenstein 7-0. Switzerland qualified after a 1-1 draw at Kosovo.

The 12 group winners qualified directly, while the runners-up will participate in playoffs along with the four best-ranked group winners of the 2024-25 Nations League that did not finish first or second in their groups.

The playoffs will be played on March 26 and March 31. The World Cup will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11-July 19.

Belgium reached its fourth straight World Cup by trouncing Liechtenstein to win Group J. Charles De Ketelaere and Jeremy Doku each scored a pair of goals.

Switzerland drew with Kosovo to win Group B and secure its sixth straight World Cup appearance. Switzerland arrived in good position and could have guaranteed its spot even if it had lost by five goals. Kosovo, seeking its first World Cup appearance, had already secured second place.

Sweden, which will be in the playoffs through the Nations League, drew 1-1 Slovenia.

Already eliminated Greece and Belarus drew 0-0.

In another winner-take-all match, Austria held Bosnia and Herzegovina to a draw at home to win Group H and make it back to the World Cup for the first time since 1998 in France. Michael Gregoritsch scored the equalizer that Austria needed to qualify in the 77th.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, which last played in soccer's showcase event in 2014 in Brazil, ended second and will be in the playoffs.

Third-place Romania, in the playoffs through the Nations League, routed San Marino 7-1 at home.

