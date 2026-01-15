Bayern Munich came from a goal down to win 3-1 at Cologne on Wednesday and restore their 11-point lead atop the Bundesliga table. Bayern were behind after Linton Maina scored on the counter, but roared back thanks to goals from Serge Gnabry, Kim Min-jae and Lennart Karl. Bayern's 11-point gap over second-placed Borussia Dortmund at the halfway point of the season equalled the biggest lead in league history. "The record feels good," Gnabry told Germany's RTL. "That was an important win against a tough opponent."

Their points tally of 47 is also the equal best while Vincent Kompany's side have also set a new goalscoring record with 65.

"It's nice but tomorrow it's over," said Kompany. "It's not a priority that we've got these records -- it's not a title.

"But I told the guys it's hard to break a new record with this team, because everything at Bayern has been top, top, top."

Cologne last beat the Bavarians in 2011, a run of 17 losses in 19 games in all competitions.

Ruthless in an 8-1 demolition of Wolfsburg on Sunday, Bayern looked to have run out of steam in a first half hit with a 10-minute interruption due to smoke from flares.

Cologne took a surprise lead just before half-time.

Pouncing when Gnabry lost possession near his own penalty area, the hosts advanced goalwards before Maina unleashed a powerful shot which Manuel Neuer could not keep out.

Gnabry made up for his mistake to equalise in first-half stoppage time, cutting through a crowded penalty area before chipping goalkeeper Marvin Schwabe from a tight angle.

With Harry Kane looking weary, Bayern turned to two defenders to take the lead.

Hiroki Ito leapt through the air and somehow kept the ball in play, turning it back for Kim to head home.

Bayern's teenage sensation Karl added a third to seal the points with seven minutes remaining.

Willi Orban and Romulo scored as RB Leipzig reclaimed third spot with a 2-0 home with over Freiburg.

Playing their first match of the calendar year after last weekend's game was cancelled due to bad weather, Leipzig lacked rhythm in the opening half but grabbed control with two goals in three second-half minutes.

Captain Orban scored from a David Raum free-kick in the 53rd minute before Romulo headed in a close-range rebound.

Leipzig now sit four points behind Dortmund with a game in hand and host leaders Bayern on Saturday.

Hoffenheim's continued their surprise turnaround after battling relegation last season, cruising past Borussia Moenchengladbach 5-1 at home to climb to fifth.

ndrej Kramaric hit a first-half hat-trick and Tim Lemperle and Max Moerstedt also got on the scoresheet, while Shuto Machino was the lone goalscorer for the visitors.

Earlier on Wednesday, Wolfsburg's Dzenan Pejcinovic scored a late winner in a 2-1 home victory over St Pauli, his fifth goal in his past three league matches.

