Story ProgressBack to home
Bayern Munich Agree To sign Matthijs de Ligt For 70 Million Euros: Report
Bayern Munich have agreed a fee of 70 million euros to sign Dutch central defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus, according to reports in German media
File photo of Matthijs de Ligt© Instagram
Bayern Munich have agreed a fee of 70 million euros to sign Dutch central defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus, according to reports in German media. Bild and Sport1 claimed the fee for the 22-year-old would be followed by an additional 10 million euros in bonuses.
Bayern will use the proceeds from the transfer of Polish striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, estimated at more than 45 million euros, to help finance the transfer.
"It's true that we have had discussions. De Ligt is a very, very interesting player," Bayern executive director Olivier Kahn told Bild at the weekend.
Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on ICC T20 Worldcup 2022, check out the Schedule and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.