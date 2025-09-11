After Erik ten Hag lasted just two Bundesliga games as Bayer Leverkusen coach, his replacement Kasper Hjulmand 's debut is a Friday night clash with Eintracht Frankfurt, the main contender to take Leverkusen's place as Bayern Munich's chief challenger. Once Hjulmand gets through that, there's the small matter of his first Champions League game in 13 years next week. There are signs of turbulence at Bayern, too, after club powerbroker Uli Hoeness' forthright comments about the “sensitive” nature of board member for sport Max Eberl.

Key matchups

Leverkusen hosting Frankfurt is an evenly matched game – in theory. Hjulmand must forge a team out of Leverkusen's many new signings after Ten Hag's tenure fell apart in weeks. The last game featured players ignoring Ten Hag's orders and arguing on the field.

Back in the Bundesliga after seven years, Hamburger SV is still searching for its first top-tier goal since 2018 but its defense seems largely reliable. Facing Bayern on Saturday is less about scoring, more about damage limitation.

The three Bundesliga teams who won both of their opening games are Bayern, Frankfurt and ... Cologne. The promoted team tries to keep its streak going at Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Players to watch

Michael Olise's three goals for Bayern make him joint Bundesliga leader with Harry Kane and Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy. Hamburg is a good chance to score some more.

Mainz midfielder Nadiem Amiri has been praised after scoring a crucial goal for Germany in its win over Northern Ireland. His team hosts Leipzig on Saturday.

Unwanted at Leverkusen, striker Victor Boniface starts a new chapter on loan at Werder Bremen. He could make his debut on Sunday at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Wolfsburg surprised many by signing Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen on Wednesday. It remains to be seen if Cologne's visit on Saturday is too soon for his debut.

Who's out

Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck has been back training with the team this week, five months after a meniscus injury in his knee. New signing Fabio Silva has yet to play for Dortmund because of injury.

Off the field

Hoeness' comments on a TV talk show sparked speculation about Eberl's future as Bayern transfer mastermind. Hoeness called him “quite sensitive” in disagreements and said he wanted to spend more than Bayern could afford. Asked if Eberl might quit, Hoeness said, "You'd have to ask him yourself." Mario Gotze has revived his career at Frankfurt and now looks set for a contract extension but sporting director Markus Krosche says talks with the 33-year-old World Cup winner won't take place till winter, in comments reported by dpa.

