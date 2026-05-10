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Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates, La Liga: Barcelona face off against Real Madrid in a highly-anticipated El Clasico tonight. Barcelona lead Real Madrid by 11 points in La Liga with four games to go, and can seal the title with a victory over their arch-rivals. Real Madrid head into the game after a tumultous week, grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons after a training bust-up between Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni. Alvaro Arbeloa could be in charge of his last big game as Real Madrid manager, but will have to try and beat Barcelona without star forward Kylian Mbappe. Meanwhile, Barcelona are without teenage star Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, El Clasico LIVE Updates, straight from Camp Nou, Barcelona:

May 10, 2026 23:52 (IST)
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El Clasico LIVE: Real Madrid starting XI

Real Madrid starting XI vs Barcelona: Gonzalo Garcia starts up front with Vinicius Jr and Brahim Diaz. Fran Garcia gets the nod at left-back over Alvaro Carreras. Big responsibity also on the shoulders of Jude Bellingham.

May 10, 2026 23:50 (IST)
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El Clasico LIVE: Barcelona starting XI

Barcelona starting XI vs Real Madrid: Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha are on the BENCH. It is a frontline of Ferran Torres, Marcus Rashford and Fermin Lopez, with Dani Olmo behind them. An attacking midfield duo of Pedri and Gavi.

May 10, 2026 23:47 (IST)
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Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: Can Real Madrid save humiliation?

For Real Madrid, it is an equally big game. La Liga may be a foregone conclusion, but Los Blancos still have a chance to avoid their bitter rivals from winning it against them. After a hectic week where they have grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons, nothing would help Alvaro Arbeloa and co. than a victory.

May 10, 2026 23:46 (IST)
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Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: Barcelona on verge of La Liga title

It could be a memorable night for Barcelona. They are 11 points ahead of Real Madrid in La Liga, with 4 games to go. Victory over their biggest rivals tonight would seal La Liga for the second time in a row. It could not get bigger for Hansi Flick's side.

May 10, 2026 23:41 (IST)
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El Clasico LIVE: Barcelona vs Real Madrid!

Hello and welcome to NDTV Sports. It's time for the biggest game in football: El Clasico! Barcelona take on Real Madrid on a night that could decide the La Liga title. Stay tuned for all the live updates from the match!

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Topics mentioned in this article
Barcelona Barcelona Real Madrid Real Madrid Football Lamine Yamal Raphinha Robert Lewandowski Robert Lewandowski Pedri Pablo Martin Paez Gavira Ferran Torres Vinicius Jr Kylian Mbappe Aurélien Tchouaméni Federico Valverde Jude Bellingham Thibaut Courtois Hansi Flick Álvaro Arbeloa Live Blogs
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