Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates, La Liga: Barcelona face off against Real Madrid in a highly-anticipated El Clasico tonight. Barcelona lead Real Madrid by 11 points in La Liga with four games to go, and can seal the title with a victory over their arch-rivals. Real Madrid head into the game after a tumultous week, grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons after a training bust-up between Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni. Alvaro Arbeloa could be in charge of his last big game as Real Madrid manager, but will have to try and beat Barcelona without star forward Kylian Mbappe. Meanwhile, Barcelona are without teenage star Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, El Clasico LIVE Updates, straight from Camp Nou, Barcelona: