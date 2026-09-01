Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming La Liga: Two-time defending champions Barcelona aim to make it three wins in as many matches of the new La Liga season as they take on Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou on Tuesday (IST). Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has expressed faith in teenage star Lamine Yamal rediscovering his form after a goalless start to the season. Fermin Lopez and club captain Raphinha have compensated for Yamal's rough patch, which started at the World Cup earlier this year.

Both Fermin and Raphinha have netted three times each so far for the champions, who could go top of the table with a win against Rayo, who are winless after two matches.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano LIVE Streaming, La Liga 2026-27 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match take place?

The Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match will take place on Tuesday, September 1 (IST).

Where will the Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match be held?

The Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match will be held at the Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain.

What time will the Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match start?

The Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match will start at 1:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match will be not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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