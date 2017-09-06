 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football
Football

Barcelona President A 'Joke', Says Neymar

Updated: 06 September 2017 13:20 IST

In interviews with Catalan newspapers Mundo Deportivo and Sport, Bartomeu claimed Barca would be better off without Neymar this season following his world record 222 million euro ($263.7 million) move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona President A 'Joke', Says Neymar
Neymar's departure sparked a shopping spree from Barcelona. © AFP

Neymar labelled Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu a "joke" as the war of wards between Barcelona's beleaguered board and the Brazilian star continued on Tuesday.

In interviews with Catalan newspapers Mundo Deportivo and Sport, Bartomeu claimed Barca would be better off without Neymar this season following his world record 222 million euro ($263.7 million) move to Paris Saint-Germain.

With Bartomeu's handling of Barca's haphazard transfer policy being heavily criticised, he described the loss of Neymar as an "opportunity" for Barca to rebuild their midfield rather than pile resources into a superstar front three of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

"The trident was very good but it had its consequences," Bartomeu told Sport.

"It is an opportunity to return to the collective football in the middle of the field, which traditionally was Barca's strength.

"It is an opportunity, with a new coach, a new project. We need to stop being pessimistic!"

Bartomeu also criticised Neymar and his father and agent Neymar Sr's exit strategy.

"This president is a joke," Neymar replied in a comment about the news on social media site Instagram.

A vote of no confidence motion has been launched by former Barca presidential candidate Agusti Benedito that could oust Bartomeu if it receives enough support from the club's members in the coming weeks.

Neymar's departure sparked a shopping spree from Barca, who landed 20-year-old French winger Ousmane Dembele for an initial 105 million euro fee from Borussia Dortmund and Paulinho for 40 million from Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande.

However, Barca missed out on a host of other targets, including Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho, blaming the rampant inflation in the transfer market caused by PSG and Abu Dhabi-backed Manchester City.

La Liga has asked UEFA to investigate both PSG and City for breaches of financial fair play rules.

"Qatar and Abu Dhabi are two countries that have two clubs," added Bartomeu.

"If Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Real Madrid or Arsenal buy a player from you, you know (the money) comes from football.

"But these two clubs distort the market."

Bartomeu also insisted a four-year contract extension for Lionel Messi has been signed by the player's agent and father, Jorge Horacio Messi.

Barca announced an agreement with the five-time World Player of the Year in July, but Messi himself is yet to put pen to paper amid rumours he is unhappy with the running of the club.

Messi's current deal expires in 2018 meaning he could leave Barca for free next summer.

"It is all agreed and signed," Bartomeu added.

"There are three contracts: one with Messi's foundation, that is signed by the president of the foundation and the player's brother; a contract with Leo Messi's image rights, that his father and administrator of his company have signed; and the work contract that Leo's father has signed."

Topics : Neymar Da Silva Santos Junior Football
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Neymar labelled Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu a "joke"
  • Bartomeu claimed Barca would be better off without Neymar
  • Bartomeu also criticised Neymar and his father's exit strategy
Related Articles
UEFA Probes Paris Saint-Germain After Neymar, Kylian Mbappe Deals
UEFA Probes Paris Saint-Germain After Neymar, Kylian Mbappe Deals
Barcelona Seeking 8.5 Million From Neymar Over Contract Breach
Barcelona Seeking 8.5 Million From Neymar Over Contract Breach
Neymar Slams Barcelona Bosses After Paris Saint-Germain Home Debut
Neymar Slams Barcelona Bosses After Paris Saint-Germain Home Debut
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester United 3 3 0 0 9
2 Liverpool 3 2 1 0 7
3 Huddersfield Town 3 2 1 0 7
4 Manchester City 3 2 1 0 7
5 West Bromwich Albion 3 2 1 0 7
6 Chelsea 3 2 0 1 6
7 Watford 3 1 2 0 5
8 Southampton 3 1 2 0 5
9 Tottenham Hotspur 3 1 1 1 4
10 Burnley 3 1 1 1 4
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.