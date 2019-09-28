 
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch Live Telecast

Updated: 28 September 2019 17:02 IST

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have each averted a mini-crisis already this La Liga season.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: The Madrid derby will take place at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. © AFP

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have each averted a mini-crisis already this season and one of the rewards for the winner of the derby on Saturday would be to stall their rival's recovery. In a press conference last week, Zinedine Zidane was asked six questions about his future as coach of Real Madrid, one of them whether he was irritated by Jose Mourinho's very public hankering for the job. "I know how it works," Zidane said. "It's not about whether it bothers me or doesn't bother me. If you lose, things have to change." A few hours later, Atletico were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Celta Vigo, a blunt display that raised familiar concerns about the threat of their attack and made it two draws and a defeat in a week. "Atleti fans are demanding so I am not surprised by the criticism at all," said Diego Simeone. "Coaches are always to blame when you lose."

When is the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga match will be played on September 29, 2019.

Where will the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga match will be played?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga match will be played at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

What time does the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga match begin?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga match match will be played at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga match will not be telecast live in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga match?

The live streaming of the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga match will be available on official La Liga Facebook page.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article
