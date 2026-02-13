Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming Copa Del Rey Semi-Final 1st Leg: Defending champions Barcelona travel to the Spanish capital to face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals on Friday (IST). Raphinha and Marcus Rashford are set to miss the clash at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano owing to minor injuries. The Catalans are already missing the likes of Pedri, Gavi, and Andreas Christensen due to long-term setbacks. Head coach Hansi Flick might have to use Ferran Torres or Dani Olmo out of position on the left wing to try and fill the gap.

Barca will come into the fixture on the back of a 3-0 home success over Mallorca in La Liga on Saturday, while Atletico Madrid were stunned at home by Antony's solitary goal for Real Betis.

When will the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, Copa Del Rey Semi-Final 1st Leg match take place?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, Copa Del Rey Semi-Final 1st Leg match will take place on Friday, February 13.

Where will the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, Copa Del Rey Semi-Final 1st Leg match take place?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, Copa Del Rey Semi-Final 1st Leg match will take place at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain.

What time will the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, Copa Del Rey Semi-Final 1st Leg match start?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, Copa Del Rey Semi-Final 1st Leg match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, Copa Del Rey Semi-Final 1st Leg match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, Copa Del Rey Semi-Final 1st Leg match will not be telecast in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, Copa Del Rey Semi-Final 1st Leg match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, Copa Del Rey Semi-Final 1st Leg match will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

