Antoine Griezmann came off the bench and struck twice for Atletico Madrid to help his side beat Levante 3-1 in La Liga on Saturday. Villarreal moved provisionally second with a 2-0 win at Espanyol, while Diego Simeone's Atletico are fourth. La Liga leaders Real Madrid travel across the capital to face Rayo Vallecano on Sunday and champions Barcelona, third, are at Celta Vigo. Atletico continued their 11 match unbeaten run in La Liga in part thanks to veteran forward Griezmann's second-half impact on a hard-fought triumph.

Adrian de la Fuente's own goal sent the hosts ahead at the Metropolitano stadium but Levante levelled through Manu Sanchez.

All-time Atletico top scorer Griezmann came on after an hour and hit a brace to earn his side all three points, taking them level with Barca.

"It's hard for us to find solutions (in matches) sometimes, but those of us who come on from the bench are always bringing a boost," Griezmann told Movistar.

"Teams that go far in all competitions do that because they have (good depth), and we all have to be ready, those who start and those who are on the bench."

Griezmann has started just one of Atletico's last five matches across all competitions, with Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth often preferred up front by Simeone.

"All players want to play, it's normal, it's what makes us happy. I have team-mates who want to play too, but no one sulks," Griezmann told reporters.

"Especially not me, because I know I'm an example for everyone who watches me, for my son who watches me from the stands."

Atletico have taken the lead in every league game they have played this season and went ahead in the 12th minute against Levante.

Pablo Barrios' cross-shot from the right was pushed away by visiting goalkeeper Mathew Ryan but straight into helpless team-mate De la Fuente and into the net.

Levante pulled level in the 21st minute as Atletico were caught napping at a corner and Sanchez nodded home at the back post after he was left completely unmarked.

Simeone sent on Atletico talisman Griezmann just after the hour mark and the 34-year-old made an impact 28 seconds later.

Griezmann tapped home from close range after Marcos Llorente cut the ball back for him to give Atletico the lead once more.

It was the fastest goal by a substitute in La Liga in the past decade.

Griezmann grabbed his second with 10 minutes remaining after Ryan denied Julian Alvarez but the loose ball sat up nicely for the French forward to lunge in and turn over the line.

Levante's Carlos Alvarez curled home a low free-kick in stoppage time but the goal was ruled out for offside against Matias Moreno who tried to kick it just in front of Oblak.

Despite their good performance Levante are 17th and at danger of dropping into the relegation zone, with the three teams below them playing on Sunday.

Plain sailing

Villarreal eased to a comfortable victory at Espanyol, with Gerard Moreno and Alberto Moleiro on target for the Yellow Submarine.

Their victory took them within four points of Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid and one point above Barca.

Marcelino Garcia Toral's side suffered an embarassing defeat at Cypriot minnows Pafos in the Champions League on Wednesday but responded at the RCDE Stadium.

Veteran forward Moreno curled home from the edge of the box to put the visitors ahead in the 43rd minute against his former club.

Moleiro doubled their advantage early in the second half, following up to score after his first shot was saved by Marko Dmitrovic.

"It's a very important win at a very difficult place to go," Moreno, who played more than 100 times for Espanyol, told DAZN.

"I have a lot of respect (for Espanyol), I spent many years here, and I'm grateful for the love they've have given me," he continued.

"It's a lot of emotions when I come here... I have to thank them, they always treat me well."

