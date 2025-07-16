Atletico Madrid has reached an agreement to sign Argentina international Thiago Almada from Brazilian club. Atletico said Tuesday the 24-year-old attacking midfielder, who was playing on loan with French club Lyon, will sign his contract with the Spanish club after passing a medical. Atletico did not disclose the transfer fee or give details on the length of the contract. Spanish media said the transfer was worth about 25 million euros ($29 million), with Botafogo receiving a percentage of a possible future transfer to another club.

Almada arrives after forward Angel Correa left Atletico to sign with Mexican club Tigres. He'll join an attack that includes countryman Julian Alvarez, Antoine Griezmann and Alexander Sorloth.

Atletico had already boosted its squad by from Villarreal and 22-year-old from Atalanta.

Diego Simeone's team finished third in the Spanish league last season, behind Real Madrid and champion Barcelona. It was eliminated in the group stage of the Club World Cup.