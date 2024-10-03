Atletico Madrid fell to a humiliating 4-0 Champions League defeat at Benfica on Wednesday. Diego Simeone's side were thoroughly outplayed and outfought in Lisbon and the Portuguese side triumphed emphatically to record a second win in two matches in the competition. Bruno Lage's team went ahead through Kerem Aturkoglu's 13th minute strike, with former Real Madrid winger Angel Di Maria extending the lead from the penalty spot early in the second half.

Alexander Bah headed home the third from a corner in the 75th minute and Orkun Kokcu completed the rout with another penalty late on.

Atletico have now won just one of their last 10 Champions League away matches and barely troubled Benfica at the Estadio da Luz.

Rojiblancos goalkeeper Jan Oblak and defender Axel Witsel endured a tough evening back at their old stomping ground, as Simeone's team displayed an uncharacteristic lack of grit.

"This is nothing good and I can't say much more than that -- today we weren't up to it and it was a bad game, the worst game of the season," Oblak told Movistar.

"We started a first half badly again and in the second we didn't react like we have in other games.

"Today it's clear we did not compete in this game, and that can't be, how come? Tiredness, I don't know... looking for excuses now has no sense."

Atletico fought hard to snatch a point from Sunday's derby draw against rivals Real Madrid but showed little of that spirit on Wednesday.

It was Atletico's joint biggest European defeat, tied with five other occasions they have been beaten by the same margin.

"Well done to them, they had a very good game, taking advantage of all the errors we could commit," a disappointed Simeone told Movistar.

"The truth is they were enormously efficient and they deserved to win, without any doubt... they were better than us in every moment."

Efficient Eagles

Fredrik Aursnes won the ball back high up the pitch for the opener, squaring for Akturkoglu to fire past Oblak.

Atletico's Samuel Lino hit the crossbar with a wayward cross in response and it was as close as the three-time Champions League runners-up came.

Vangelis Pavlidis clipped the outside of the post for Benfica before the interval but they did not have to wait much longer to stretch their lead.

Simeone made a triple change at half-time, including Alexander Sorloth and Conor Gallagher coming on, while the quiet Antoine Griezmann and captain Koke made way.

Former Chelsea midfielder Gallagher stood on Pavlidis' foot to concede a penalty and Di Maria sent Oblak the wrong way from the spot.

The Argentine winger should have scored again but Oblak denied him as he ran through on goal.

Bah escaped Gallagher to head home a corner to confirm Benfica's victory, while Kokcu slotted in another penalty after on loan Burnley striker Zeki Amdouni was tripped.

Atletico return to their Metropolitano stadium for their next European match, against French side Lille -- who beat defending champions Real Madrid -- while Benfica host Dutch outfit Feyenoord.

