Atalanta's hopes of winning their first Serie A title took another big hit on Sunday with a 1-0 defeat at Fiorentina, ahead of fixtures for Scudetto rivals Inter Milan and Napoli. Moise Kean continued his excellent season up front for Fiorentina with the only goal of the game on the stroke of half-time in Florence, pushing the hosts to within a point of the division's European places. Italy striker Kean, who scored twice for his country against Germany a week ago, confidently netted his 16th league goal of the season after robbing Atalanta defender Isak Hien on the half-way line. Defeat means Atalanta stay six points behind league leaders and reigning champions Inter who are expected to beat mid-table Udinese later on Sunday.

Napoli are three points ahead of Atalanta in second and could pull further away in the day's late match, where Antonio Conte's side host AC Milan.

Regardless, last-year's Europa League winners Atalanta, who looked like title candidates following an 11-match winning streak between October and December, have fallen away since the turn of the year.

Gian Piero Gasperini's team have won just four league matches in 2025, all of them away from home and are now only two points ahead of fourth-placed Bologna.

