Arsenal vs Brighton Live Streaming Carabao Cup: Arsenal host Brighton in a fourth round tie of the EFL Cup at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday (IST). The duo of William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli will miss the fixture as the Gunners' injury problems mount. French defender Saliba was forced off at half-time due to an unspecified injury in the Premier League leaders' win over Crystal Palace on Sunday. Brazil forward Martinelli limped down the tunnel with a knock after coming on as a second-half substitute against Palace.

Arsenal sit top of the Premier League on 22 points, four clear of high-flyers Bournemouth in second. Brighton, on the other hand, are 13th with 12 points. Fabian Hurzeler's men were beaten 4-2 at Manchester United at the weekend.

When will the Arsenal vs Brighton EFL Cup match be played?

The Arsenal vs Brighton EFL Cup match will be played on Thursday, October 30 (IST).

Where will the Arsenal vs Brighton EFL Cup match be played?

The Arsenal vs Brighton EFL Cup match will be played at the Emirates Stadium, London, UK.

What time will the Arsenal vs Brighton EFL Cup match start?

The Arsenal vs Brighton EFL Cup match will start at 1:15 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Arsenal vs Brighton EFL Cup match?

The Arsenal vs Brighton EFL Cup match will not be telecast live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Brighton EFL Cup match?

The Arsenal vs Brighton EFL Cup match will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

