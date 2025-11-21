Gabriel Magalhaes will miss "weeks" of action after picking up an injury during international duty, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed on Friday. The Brazil defender has been at the heart of the near-impregnable Gunners back line that has conceded just five goals in 11 Premier League matches. But he suffered a thigh injury during Brazil's 2-0 friendly win over Senegal at the Emirates Stadium last weekend. "Gabi is going to be out for weeks," said Arteta, who added that the defender will have another scan next week. Gabriel has formed a formidable central defensive partnership with William Saliba and is also a threat from set-pieces.

Arsenal, who host Tottenham on Sunday, are four points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League after they drew 2-2 with Sunderland earlier this month, ending a streak of eight wins in all competitions with no goals conceded.

The Gunners have an eye-catching record against their London rivals -- losing just once in the league at home to Tottenham since 1993.

But Spurs travel to the Emirates boasting the best away record in the league this season -- with four wins and a draw from five games.