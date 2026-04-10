Arne Slot says he feels "complete support" from Liverpool's owners despite mounting pressure on the Dutch manager after a disastrous season. Liverpool have lost three games in a row, including a 4-0 hammering by Manchester City in the FA Cup and a 2-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. Last year's Premier League champions, who host Fulham on Saturday, face a battle even to qualify for next season's Champions League.

But Slot, in his second campaign at Anfield, said he was confident he had the backing of the club's hierarchy and fans despite a run of just two wins in eight games.

"I'm repeating myself a lot, but I've said it many times, I feel a lot of support, but not only from the owners and from Richard (Hughes, the sporting director) and Michael (Edwards, chief executive of football)," he said.

He added: "As weird as it might sound, I also feel the support of the fans. We were going out in Paris when the players went out for the warm-up, and the fans, after a 4-0 loss (to City), immediately started saying, 'We love you, Liverpool'.

"And after we were, I think it's fair to say, outplayed over 90 minutes, we went to the away end and they were still singing for us and clapping for us, so that's support I've felt, we've felt constantly.

"And I think, but I've said this many times as well, the club knows in which period of time we are in, and in the meantime I feel complete support."

Slot admitted Liverpool face a crunch point in their season, with the second leg against PSG to come three days after the Fulham match.

"That's completely normal at the end of the season," said the Dutchman. "It's not only for us, it's for all the teams.

"These are defining moments and periods of time. We've given ourselves not the best situation to be in, but... we're still in that tie (against PSG) and there are two massive games in the league coming up as well."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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