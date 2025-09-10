Argentina vs Ecuador Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Live Telecast: Ecuador host defending world champions Argentina at the Estadio Monumental in Guayaquil, with both teams already qualified for next years World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. In what was his final home appearance for La Albiceleste, Lionel Messi played a starring role in Buenos Aires, netting either side of a Lautaro Martinez effort to fire Lionel Scaloni's charges to a commanding 3-0 victory over Venezuela. Ecuador have proven to be a tough team to beat in the qualifying campaign, having won seven, drawn eight and lost two of their 17 matches. Argentina are top in the standings while the hosts are in fourth position.

Argentina will be without their captain Messi, who has been granted rested by the Argentina team management and coach Lionel Scaloni.

When will the Argentina vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match be played?

The Argentina vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be played on Wednesday, September 10.

Where will the Argentina vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match be played?

The Argentina vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be played at Estadio Monumental, Guayaquil, Ecuador.

What time will the Argentina vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match start?

The Argentina vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will start at 4:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Argentina vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match?

The Argentina vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will not be telecast in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Argentina vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match?

The Argentina vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will not be streamed live in India.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)