The logjam in Indian football could be headed for a resolution with the AIFF and FSDL agreeing to a "transparent tender" process for the selection of a commercial partner to conduct the Indian Super League in December in a proposal submitted to the Supreme Court on Thursday. The resolution was submitted to the Supreme Court after the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) held discussions on the matter on Monday as per an earlier directive of the apex court. The top court is also seized of a case relating to the constitution of the AIFF.

The AIFF and FSDL said that they have come to a "consensual resolution" in the larger public interest and for the promotion of the game in India.

"The AIFF has agreed that: It will conduct an open, competitive and transparent tender (or equivalent process) for selection of a commercial partner to conduct the ISL in line with global best practices," the resolution submitted before the court stated.

"Such process will be conducted in conformity with the National Sports Development Code 2011, the National Sports Governance Act 2025, the AIFF Constitution, and applicable FIFA/Asian Football Confederation (AFC) regulations.

"The process may be managed by an independent professional firm of repute, such as one of the 'Big Four' or an entity of equivalent standing." The AIFF and the FSDL agreed that the process will be concluded by October 15, 2025, thereby providing certainty to clubs, broadcasters, sponsors and other stakeholders. Subject to the consent of the AFC, the new league season can thereafter commence in December.

The agreement between the two parties came a couple of days after the world football governing body FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation threatened an international ban on India, issuing a stern ultimatum to the AIFF that it must adopt and ratify a new constitution by October 30 or risk suspension.

A suspension would mean national teams and clubs getting barred from all international competitions. FIFA and AFC have directed the Kalyan Chaubey-led AIFF to secure a "definitive order" from the SC approving the revised constitution, align it with the mandatory statutes of FIFA and AFC, and ratify it at the next General Body meeting before the October 30 deadline.

FSDL to issue NOC to AIFF for conduct of tender ============================== FSDL is the current commercial partner of the AIFF under a 15-year Master Rights Agreement (MRA) signed in 2010. Under the MRA, the FSDL has been organising the ISL since 2014.

The non-renewal of the MRA, which expires on December 8, led to the FSDL putting the ISL on hold in a decision taken on June 11. That forced at least three ISL clubs to suspend operations of their first teams or delay salaries, and prompted 11 ISL clubs to warn of an "existential crisis" and "possibility of shutting down entirely".

On August 22, the Supreme Court permitted AIFF and FSDL to hold talks to work out interim measures so that the season can start on time.

In the resolution submitted to the SC on Thursday, FSDL has agreed to: "Waive its contractual Right of First Negotiation and Right to Match under the MRA dated 08 December 2010." It will also "Issue a No Objection Certificate to AIFF for the conduct of an open, competitive and transparent tender (or equivalent process)." FSDL also confirmed that it shall not object to the exercise of rights in relation to the ISL by any new rights holder (if any) during the subsistence of the MRA.

Under the existing MRA, the FSDL pays Rs 50 crore annually, and it confirmed that it has duly discharged the July–September quarterly rights fee of Rs 12.5 crore on August 18, 2025.

FSDL also agreed to advance the final tranche of the rights fee of Rs 12.5 crore (October–December 2025), if required by AIFF.

Both parties submitted that "this collaborative framework represents a significant step forward in the evolution of Indian football as it ensures that no disruption is caused to the footballing ecosystem, that all stakeholders are given clarity, and that the governance of the sport proceeds in conformity with national and international norms."

Commencement of season through Super Cup

To ensure the timely commencement of the football calendar in the country and to maintain competitive continuity, the AIFF and the FSDL agreed that the 2025–26 season may begin with the Super Cup or another domestic competition directly under the control of the national federation, after an adequate pre-season period.

"The Super Cup, being a domestic tournament open to clubs across multiple tiers ensures that the players and clubs remain competitively engaged pending the commencement of the league season," the resolution said.

The idea of holding Super Cup as season opener to give competitive matches to the players was first mooted in a meeting between the AIFF and 13 ISL clubs in Delhi on August 7.