Indian Super League (ISL) heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan's AFC Cup campaign ended in a nightmare after Uzbekistan club FC Nasaf hammered the Green-and-Maroon brigade 6-0 in the inter-zonal play-off semi-final in Tashkent on Wednesday. Mohun Bagan conceded five goals in the first half which included an own goal from defender Pritam Kotal (4' OG), followed by a hat-trick by Khusayin Norchaev (18', 21', 31'). Oybek Bozorov (45+1') scored at the stroke of breather while substitute Donier Narzullaev (71st) added to Bagan's miseries in the second half.

Nasaf will next face Hong Kong's Lee Man in the Inter-zonal play-off finals ahead of the AFC Cup final.

The Antonio Habas-coached side which didn't have much match practice will start their ISL campaign against Kerala Blasters at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on November 19.

The 0-6 defeat equals Bagan's worst in the AFC Cup which came against Kuwait SC back in 2009.

The Kuwaiti side went on to become champions. Nasaf have been champions of the second tier continental inter-club competition when they defeated Dempo with an aggregate scoreline of 13-0 in 2011 and that was the last time they participated in the competition.