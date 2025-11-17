England coach Thomas Tuchel says Jude Bellingham must accept his decisions after the midfielder expressed frustration at being substituted near the end of a 2-0 win over Albania in World Cup European qualifying on Sunday. Bellingham had been booked in the 80th minute of the match and he was taken off four minutes later after making his first England start since June. The 22-year-old Real Madrid star put his arms in the air in frustration just after the second goal, having seen Morgan Rogers waiting to replace him on the touchline.

“That's the decision, and he has to accept the decision,” Tuchel said. “His friend is waiting on the sideline, so you need to accept it, respect it, and keep on going.”

“I'm going to have to review it," said Tuchel, who has clashed before with Bellingham. “I saw that he was not happy. I don't want to make it bigger at the moment than it is."

Tuchel praised his players involved in the campaign which saw England win all eight games with no goals conceded.

“Congratulations to them, it was a pleasure to fight with them and push them from the sidelines," he said.

