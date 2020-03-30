Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
AC Milan Goalkeeper Urges UK Government To Bring Back Agent's Mother Stuck In Goa

Updated: 30 March 2020 13:29 IST

AC Milan goalkeeper Asmir Begovic tweeted about his friend and agent's 67-year-old mother being stuck in Goa amid India's 21-day lockdown.

Asmir Begovic plays for Serie A club AC Milan. © Twitter

Italian football club AC Milan goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has said that the mother of his British agent is stuck in Goa because of the lockdown in India, pleading the UK government to help repatriate her as it is "becoming hard to source food and water" there. The 32-year-old posted a tweet seeking help but did not specify the name of the woman. "The 67 year old mother of my close friend and agent is stuck in Goa, India along with hundreds of other British citizens. With India in total lockdown, it is becoming hard for them to source food and water," Begovic tweeted.

"Please sign this petition to implore the British government to repatriate these citizens," he posted along with the link to a petition seeking the British government's assistance.

India is in a lockdown till April 14 to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused more than 34,000 deaths globally. In India, the number of cases has crossed the 1,000 mark and 27 people have so far died of the deadly disease.

Highlights
  • Asmir Begovic's British agent's mother is stuck in Goa amid the lockdown
  • He urged the UK government to bring her back home
  • He asked people to sign a petition for the same
