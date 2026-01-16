A preseason critique has become a key advantage for reigning German champion Bayern Munich. Early concerns about an undersized squad have been silenced as the 2020 treble-winner continues its pursuit of records. Coach Vincent Kompany credits the team's internal balance. "The squad is well-suited to achieving our goals. We kept calm and developed a spirit of unity that goes beyond the starting eleven," the former Manchester City defender said. While most European competitors rely on larger rosters, Bayern made history with only 20 players seeing action, reports Xinhua.

Finishing the first half of the Bundesliga season with a record 47 points and 66 goals is notable, "but doesn't secure titles," Kompany noted. He attributed the success to the ambition and hunger of the entire squad, praising how seamlessly backup players have contributed.

When Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, and Alphonso Davies were sidelined, Hiroki Ito, Min-Jae Kim, Leon Goretzka, and Serge Gnabry stepped in, not only scoring but providing vital assists.

Kompany has fostered a unified atmosphere where players do not feel undervalued. Along with reliable contributions from the second unit, several younger players have earned meaningful minutes in controlled game situations.

"We faced outside criticism at the start of the season, but stayed calm. The board's decisions turned out to be perfect," Kompany said.

Sports magazine Kicker praised the 39-year-old's "healthy mixture of ease and determination" and described him as key to the anticipated contract extension of French international Dayot Upamecano.

Kompany pushes his players into the spotlight while remaining in the background, maintaining discipline without acting as a strict teacher.

Covering more than 125 kilometres per game and executing the coach's intense pressing system has become a point of pride for the squad.

While smoothly integrating newcomer Lennart Karl, Kompany said he is eagerly awaiting Musiala's return. "If that creates 'problems,' I'm happy to have them," he said ahead of a congested schedule of seven matches in 21 days.

Although the team has approached historic benchmarks like the 101-goal season (1971-72) or Robert Lewandowski's 41 goals (2020-21), Kompany remains focused on the club's primary objective: winning the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League.

In his typical fashion, he downplays his role, insisting the squad is united in chasing the same dream.

