For a moment, it seemed like the long wait for a goal in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final had ended. Spain's Nico Williams slotted one into an empty net in the first half of extra time, but the joy was short-lived. Referee Slavko Vincic thought Nicolas Otamendi's foot had been stepped on in the build-up by Mikel Merino and ruled the goal out. It looked soft, and the Spain players were in disbelief. No VAR review was conducted.

95' | ❌ GOAL DISALLOWED FOR SPAIN!



thought he had given Spain the lead after reacting to a series of rebounds inside the box, the goal is RULED OUT for a previous foul by Mikel Merino.#Spain 0-0 #Argentina pic.twitter.com/J7oAm2lX2X — 𝓟𝓐𝓣 🗽 (@Darts2Leek) July 19, 2026

📸 - NICO WILLIAMS GOAL RULED OUT FOR A FOUL IN THE BUILDUPhttps://t.co/kG6POuQ0aM — Low Res Replays (@LowResReplays) July 19, 2026

The Spain vs Argentina final headed to extra time following a 0-0 draw through 90 minutes of regulation on Sunday.

Spain was absolutely dominant in terms of possession and shot attempts. Lionel Messi and Argentina found a way to hang on - but barely.

The teams then played 30 minutes of extra time, split into two 15-minute halves. If the score remained level after extra time, a penalty shootout would decide the winner.

And given the way regulation ended, Argentina surely felt fortunate to still have a chance.

Enzo Fernandez was sent off in second-half stoppage time after receiving his second yellow card, meaning Argentina were down to 10 players. Fernandez was booked for a reckless challenge that sent Spain defender Pau Cubarsi cartwheeling into the air, and the card came out immediately.

Another foul about two minutes after play resumed gave Lamine Yamal a chance to win it from about 22 yards out with a free-kick. Yamal's strike curled towards the right post, and Martinez dived to knock it away for his 10th save of the afternoon - the most ever in a World Cup final.

He leaped to his feet, punching the air and imploring the crowd to get louder. Not long after that came the whistle, sending the game to extra time.

Spain took 15 shots in regulation, Argentina none. Spain won nine corners, Argentina one. And somehow, 90-plus minutes of that sort of dominance wasn't enough.

It was the ninth 0-0 scoreline at halftime in the 23 World Cup finals, including the 1950 Uruguay-Brazil match that wasn't an actual final but decided the champion.

The other eight finals, besides Sunday's, that were 0-0 at halftime were: Italy vs Czechoslovakia in 1934; Uruguay vs Brazil in 1950; Italy vs West Germany in 1982; West Germany vs Argentina in 1990; Brazil vs Italy in 1994; Brazil vs Germany in 2002; Spain vs Netherlands in 2010; and Germany vs Argentina in 2014.

There were only three total shots in the first half, the fewest in the opening half of a World Cup final since records began in 1966, according to Opta.

Argentina are seeking their fourth title, while Spain are chasing their second and could become the first nation to simultaneously hold the World Cup crowns in both men's and women's football.

Argentina made three changes to the starting XI that defeated England in the semi-final. Midfielders Rodrigo De Paul and Nico Gonzalez, along with defender Gonzalo Montiel, came in, while midfielders Leandro Paredes and Nahuel Molina, along with forward Giuliano Simeone, were left out. Argentina also made an unplanned substitution late in the first half, with Nicolas Otamendi replacing the apparently injured Lisandro Martinez in defence.

Spain kept the same starting XI that beat France in the semi-final

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