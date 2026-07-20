Lionel Messi's reign as world champion ended as Argentina lost 1-0 to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. The 39-year-old was left in tears after the game, in what was very possibly his last World Cup match. Argentina were convincingly outclassed by Spain, managing just two shots in the entire match, and none in the first 90 minutes. Unfortunately for Messi, he also registered a disappointing first during the game - a miserable low to end his World Cup campaign, but one that also highlights his incredible standard.

For the first time in his 20-year World Cup career, Lionel Messi started a FIFA World Cup match but did not create a single chance in the game. Messi was completely neutralised for the entirety of the game by Spain.

The 39-year-old managed just 54 touches across the 120 minutes, with zero key passes and just one shot, which was blocked. Only one of his five crosses were accurate.

The game also brought an end to Messi's extraordinary streak of scoring or assisting in 11 consecutive World Cup games.

0 - Yesterday's final was the first time Lionel Messi started a FIFA World Cup match without creating a single chance for one of his teammates.



Restricted. pic.twitter.com/pXF4ZijlUZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 20, 2026

Spain's dominance in the game is evident in the statistics of the match. They enjoyed 65% possession - that was to be expected - but also took 20 shots, in comparison to Argentina's two. Spain created four big chances, Argentina managed none. The game was dominated by Spain's midfield.

In spite of his final failure, Messi walked away with the Silver Ball of FIFA World Cup 2026, the award for the second-best player of the tournament. Spain captain and midfield general Rodri won the Golden Ball.

If the final between Spain and Argentina does prove to be Messi's last World Cup game, then he leaves the stage with a resume few can claim to match: 21 goals, 12 assists, three World Cup finals, two Golden Ball awards and one World Cup trophy.

Featured Video Of The Day

Haaland Memes | "It's A Special & Funny Game": Haaland Ahead Of Quarterfinals Against England