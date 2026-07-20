Ugly scenes emerged after Spain's victory over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. A massive fight occurred between players of both teams after the final whistle, culminating in Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes receiving the second red card of the match. In footage that has gone viral on social media, Paredes can be seen kicking out at Spain defender Eric Garcia and grabbing him by the throat, and then shoving Spain midfielder Gavi onto the ground. Reports have now emerged on what actually happened for the fight to erupt.

As per multiple reports, the entire chaos started when Argentine defender Nahuel Molina appeared to swing a punch at Spain captain Rodri during the celebrations.

Rodri then confronted Molina over the abrupt incident, which led to Spain stars Eric Garcia and Borja Iglesias coming over to defend their captain.

WATCH: How Spain-Argentina fight unfolded after FIFA World Cup final

Argentinian and Spanish players brawl after the final whistle of the World Cup pic.twitter.com/5azyFDJOC3 — Chay Bowes (@BowesChay) July 20, 2026

IMAGENES COMPLETAS

Aqui empezo todo. Punetazo de Molina a Rodri. Los espanoles iban solo a celebrar (se ve mejor en siguiente tuit). Eric lo ve y va a por Molina. (sigue) pic.twitter.com/f82nPpGIxM — Miguel Serrano (@MiguelSerranoTV) July 20, 2026

The ruckus reached its climax as Paredes got involved after that. Paredes made an aggressive push at Eric Garcia, and then wrestled Gavi to the ground, nearly tearing his bib out.

Such was the tension in the heated brawl that Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni's attempt to intervene turned futile.

The incident seemingly ended with Paredes also receiving a red card. It was Argentina's second red of the day, with Enzo Fernandez having been sent off during the game.

Spain vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: As it happened

Spain secured World Cup glory for the second time, defeating Argentina 1-0 after extra time. Substitute Ferran Torres smashed in the winning goal in the 106th minute.

Spain dominated Argentina for the entire game, taking 20 shots in comparison to just two for Lionel Messi and co. Argentina paid the price for being a man down in extra time, following Enzo Fernandez's red card in injury time of the second half.

Rodri beat Messi to not just the World Cup trophy but also the Golden Ball award.

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