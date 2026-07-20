Though the first and only goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final took 106 minutes to arrive, it was quite a one-sided affair in favour of Spain against Argentina. The 2010 champions controlled possession and the pace of the game. Ultimately, after several missed opportunities, Ferran Torres scored in extra time, slotting home the coveted goal that he said was scored by 47 million people (referring to the population of Spain).

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final ended in ugly scenes as the summit clash descended into chaos immediately after the final whistle, with players exchanging punches and Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes grabbing Spain's Eric Garcia by the throat.

Argentina defender Nahuel Molina appeared to punch one of the Spanish players in the stomach. In another altercation, midfielder Paredes was seen grabbing Spain's Eric Garcia by the throat as Scaloni intervened.

Beyond the clash with Garcia, Paredes tackled Gavi to the ground, shoved him in the face, and seemed to kick a boot toward the 21-year-old Barcelona midfielder. At the same time, Molina appeared to swing a punch at Rodri, causing the Spanish captain to stop and angrily confront the Argentine defender.

According to a report in Sky News, FIFA are set to investigate the 'behaviour' of Argentina after the final.

"Paredes threw two or three haymakers into someone's face. He went for them. There is no place or space for that," England legend Alan Shearer said on the BBC. "We know how much it means to them and we know how much it hurts to lose, but there is a way to lose. Too many times we have seen that from Argentina. The reaction after the final whistle is terrible."

Argentina was also accused of one final classless act when they appeared to turn their backs on Spanish players as the world champions accepted their World Cup medals.

As reported by TalkSPORT, England legend Stuart Pearce was watching the Argentina players as Spain collected their trophies alongside US President Donald Trump.

"When Spain were about to lift their trophy, the Argentinians, to a man, all stood with their backs to the trophy lift," Pearce said.

With IANS inputs

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