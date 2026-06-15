Confirming the earlier developments, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente benched teenage winger Lamine Yamal for their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against minnows Cape Verde in Atlanta. The 18-year-old Barcelona forward has not played since suffering a hamstring injury on April 22 in a LaLiga fixture against Celta Vigo. After missing the pre-tournament friendlies, de la Fuente confirmed ahead of their Group H clash that, while Lamine is fit to play, he won't be in the starting XI. (FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain vs Cape Verde Live updates)

"He is available but not to start the game. He is in perfect condition to play some minutes," De la Fuente told a press conference on Sunday.

With Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams and Osasuna's Victor Munoz also not fit enough to start the game, de la Fuente with the Barcelona duo of Gavi and Ferran Torres to partner striker Mikel Oyarzabal up top.

With Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams and Osasuna's Victor Munoz also not fit enough to start the game, de la Fuente went with the Barcelona duo of Gavi and Ferran Torres to partner striker Mikel Oyarzabal up top.

"They are fine to play tomorrow without setting them back. If it was not like that they would not even sit on the bench," added De la Fuente.

While there was a lot of debate surrounding goalkeeper Unai Simon's place in the team following a poor domestic season, de la Fuente decided to stay loyal to the 29-year-old, who has been a regular with the team since the 64-year-old took charge of the first team.

Simon was instrumental during Spain's victorious Euro 2024 campaign.

Marc Cucurella, who earlier in the day joined Real Madrid on a six-year contract, has also been given a start at left-back, with Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente on the other flank.

Pau Cubarsi and Aymeric Laporte are the two central defenders picked by de la Fuente.

Pedri will start in the midfield with Fabian Ruiz and Rodri.

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