France captain Kylian Mbappe failed to give his side a lead from the spot in the first half of their FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against Morocco in Boston. After winning a penalty himself, following a challenge by Noussair Mazraoui inside the box, Mbappe stepped up to take the penalty from the spot. However, there was a three-minute delay before he could actually take the kick as the VAR team was checking for a possible dive by Mbappe. While the penalty was confirmed by the officials a few minutes later, Mbappe was dramatically denied from the spot by Yasine Bounou.

It was a tame effort from Mbappe as he stuttered before side-footing the ball towards the right side, but Bounou managed to save it easily. Had Mbappe converted his penalty, he would've became the first player to score 20 World Cup goals before turning 30. The penalty decision was contentious, with replays appearing to show that Mbappe had gone down before contact from Mazraoui.

| KYLIAN MBAPPE HAS MISSED THE PENALTY! pic.twitter.com/nvH5phheEV — FUTBOL HUB (@FutbolHub_) July 9, 2026

Mbappe has so far netted seven goals in his team's five games before Thursday's quarter-final against Morocco at the Gillette Stadium near Boston.

The breakthrough star in the France team that won the 2018 World Cup, and scorer of a hat-trick in the epic 2022 final defeat by Argentina, Mbappe recently became his country's all-time top scorer.

He is currently chasing down Lionel Messi in his attempts to win the golden boot at this World Cup, and become the tournament's all-time leading marksman. But he keeps insisting those personal goals are not his priority.

Mbappe also scored the winner against Paraguay in the last 16 in Philadelphia, a game in which he caught the eye for his attitude in the face of opposition aggression.

He was a regular target of Paraguayan provocation but stood up to it. At the end of a bad-tempered match, he refused to shake the hand of Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill as he led his teammates to celebrate with the French fans.

(With AFP Inputs)

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